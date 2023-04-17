Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank to consider fundraising plans this week1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 11:31 PM IST
- Both banks' board members are set to meet this week. BoB share price surged nearly 3%, while ICICI Bank gained marginally on Monday.
Two of the large banks in India are prepping to consider fundraising plans through capital market instruments. These two banks are ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda. Both banks' board members are set to meet this week. BoB share price surged nearly 3%, while ICICI Bank gained marginally on Monday. The fundraising is likely to be through securities in foreign currencies.
