Two of the large banks in India are prepping to consider fundraising plans through capital market instruments. These two banks are ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda. Both banks' board members are set to meet this week. BoB share price surged nearly 3%, while ICICI Bank gained marginally on Monday. The fundraising is likely to be through securities in foreign currencies.

ICICI Bank:

As per the regulatory filing, ICICI Bank's board will meet on April 22.

The board will consider "fundraising by way of issuance of debt securities…. in single/multiple tranches in any currency through public/private placement and buyback of securities within the limits that the Board is authorised to approve under applicable law."

These debt securities include non-convertible debentures, bonds, notes, offshore certificate of deposits, and others.

On April 22, the bank will also announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and overall fiscal year FY23.

On Monday, ICICI Bank's stock price closed at ₹901.45 apiece marginally up on BSE. The bank's m-cap stood at over ₹6.29 lakh crore.

Bank of Baroda:

BoB's board will meet on April 21, to consider and approve the raising of foreign currency funds through the issuance of Bonds and/or Certificates of Deposits and/or other borrowings.

On BSE, BoB's share price zoomed by ₹5 or 2.92% to end at ₹176.30 apiece. The lender's m-cap is around ₹32,821.60 crore.