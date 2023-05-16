Bank of Baroda makes ₹500 crore provisions against Go Airlines loan1 min read . Updated: 16 May 2023, 07:34 PM IST
Sanjiv Chadha, chief executive, Bank of Baroda said that Go Airlines has indicated that the bank’s exposure is about ₹1,300 crore, without accounting for the exposure guaranteed by the government
MUMBAI : State-owned Bank of Baroda has set aside ₹500 crore as provisions to cover any potential hit if loans to Go Airlines (India) Ltd turn sour, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
