Home/ Companies / News/  Bank of Baroda makes 500 crore provisions against Go Airlines loan
Back

MUMBAI : State-owned Bank of Baroda has set aside 500 crore as provisions to cover any potential hit if loans to Go Airlines (India) Ltd turn sour, a senior executive said on Tuesday. 

Sanjiv Chadha, chief executive, Bank of Baroda said that Go Airlines has indicated that the bank’s exposure is about 1,300 crore, without accounting for the exposure guaranteed by the government.  

“Of this, about a 1,000 crore is collateralized by way of tangible security and by way of corporate guarantees. We have in this quarter gone ahead and made a provision of 500 crore for this account," Chadha told reporters.  

Chadha said that any potential downside has been fully taken into account and the bank is completely protected as far as the account is concerned. 

“We have always been proactive in taking any provisioning which is required and that is why our credit costs have come down. Normally, we do not comment on specific accounts, but in this case, we will make an exception because the company has made a filing and the figures are public knowledge," Chadha said. 

The principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted Go Airlines’ insolvency application on 10 May. Earlier, the airline had announced its decision to approach the insolvency tribunal, terming it a result of the “ever-increasing number of failing engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney’s International Aero Engines, LLC". This, it said, has resulted in the airline having to ground 25 aircraft as of 1 May.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shayan Ghosh
Shayan Ghosh is a national writer at Mint reporting on traditional banks and shadow banks. He has over a decade of experience in financial journalism. Based in Mint’s Mumbai bureau since 2018, he tracks interest rate movements and its impact on companies and the broader economy. His interests also include the distressed debt market, especially as India’s bankruptcy law attempts recoveries of billions worth of toxic assets.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout