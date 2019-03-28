The merger of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda will make BoB the third largest lender in India by with a total business of over ₹14.82 trillion. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Bank of Baroda merger: Govt to infuse 5,042 crore

1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2019, 12:10 PM IST PTI

  • The finance ministry has conveyed its decision to infuse capital of 5,042 crore in Bank of Baroda
  • The capital infusion will be by way of preferential allotment of equity shares during FY 2018-19, as government's investment

NEW DELHI: The government has decided to infuse 5,042 crore into state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) ahead of merger of two other public sector lenders Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with BoB.

The merger of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda would be effective from April 1.

The finance ministry through its notification on Wednesday conveyed its decision to infuse capital of 5,042 crore in BoB, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

"The capital infusion will be by way of preferential allotment of equity shares (special securities/bonds) of the bank during FY2018-19, as government's investment," it said.

According to the Scheme of Amalgamation, shareholders of Vijaya Bank will get 402 equity shares of BoB for every 1,000 shares held.

In the case of Dena Bank, its shareholders will get 110 shares for every 1,000 shares of BoB.

The government in September last year had announced merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda, aiming to create the third-largest lender after SBI and ICICI Bank.

