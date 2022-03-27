Looking for a banking job? One of the largest public sector banks, the Bank of Baroda is hiring a branch receivables manager in various locations across India. The government-owned bank is offering 159 vacancies in 26 states. Candidates can apply for the job position through digital mode. The online registration of the application has begun from March 25 and will be available till April 14, 2022.
Of the total, Maharashtra has the largest vacancies of 23 by the bank, while 18 vacancies are available in Gujarat/Daman And Diu/Dadar N Haveli, 15 vacancies in Uttar Pradesh/ Uttarakhand, 10 vacancies each are available in Haryana/Punjab and NCT Of Delhi/NCR. Other states where the bank is hiring branch receivables managers are Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, and Chhattisgarh among others.
Meanwhile, in the reservation-wise breakup, of the total 159 vacancies - 68 are for unreserved category, 23 for scheduled caste, 11 for the scheduled tribe, 42 for other backward classes, and 15 for economically weaker sections (EWS).
There is an application fee of ₹600 for candidates from the general, EWS, and OBC category, while ₹100 is charged for SC, ST, PWD & Women.
The minimum age for applying is 23 years and a maximum of up to 35 years. A candidate must hold a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from University/Institution recognized by Govt. of India/UGC/AICTE. Further, the bank is looking for candidates with a minimum of 2 Years of overall work experience out of which 1 year of experience should be in Collection Profile with Banks / NBFCs /Financial Institutions and related industries in India.
Also, the candidate applying for the above positions shall ensure that they maintain a healthy Credit history and shall have a minimum CIBIL score of 650 or above at the time of joining. The minimum credit score will be as per the Banks policy, amended from time to time.
Bank of Baroda will offer remuneration based on the candidate’s qualifications, experience, overall suitability, last drawn salary of the candidate, and market benchmark, and shall not be a limiting factor for suitable candidates. At the bank, Fixed Term Engagement for a period of 5 years is offered which can be renewable at the end of five years, depending on the performance/option of the Bank.
Here's how you can apply for the mentioned job position as per Bank of Baroda circulation:
Candidates are required to have a valid personal email ID and Contact Number. It should be kept active till the completion of this recruitment project. Bank may send call letters for Personal interviews and/or Selection Process on the registered Email ID. In case, a candidate does not have a valid personal email ID, he/she should create his/ her new email ID before applying.
Candidates should visit Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.in/Career.htm and register themselves online in the appropriate Online Application Format, available through the link being enabled on the Careers-> Current Opportunities on the Bank’s website & pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking, etc.
Candidates need to upload their Bio-data while filling out an online application. Candidates are also required to upload their scanned photograph, signature, and other documents related to their eligibility.
Candidates are advised to carefully fill in the online application themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be possible/ entertained. Prior to submission of the online application, candidates are advised to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required.
No change is permitted after clicking on SUBMIT button. Visually Impaired candidates will be responsible for getting the details filled in/carefully verifying, in the online application and ensuring that the same are correct prior to submission as no change is possible after submission