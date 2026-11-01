Bank of Baroda plans overseas expansion, targets wholesale banking in developed markets

NEW DELHI: Bank of Baroda is looking to expand its international footprint, targeting wholesale banking in developed economies and retail banking in emerging markets as it seeks to build on strong growth in its overseas business.
The lender, India's second-largest public sector bank, is evaluating opportunities across geographies, although specific markets and expansion timelines are yet to be finalized, managing director and chief executive officer Debadatta Chand said in an interview with Mint.