Bank of Baroda plans to issue long term bonds to fund infra, affordable housing sectors2 min read . 09:35 PM IST
- The bank's investment committee will be meeting on July 16 to finalise the quantum and timing of issuance of these long-term bonds.
Public sector lender, Bank of Baroda (BoB) plans to issue long-term bonds for raising funds to finance infrastructure and affordable housing. The bank plans to raise about ₹5,000 crore.
Public sector lender, Bank of Baroda (BoB) plans to issue long-term bonds for raising funds to finance infrastructure and affordable housing. The bank plans to raise about ₹5,000 crore.
The bank's investment committee will be meeting on July 16 to finalise the quantum and timing of issuance of these long-term bonds.
The bank's investment committee will be meeting on July 16 to finalise the quantum and timing of issuance of these long-term bonds.
In its regulatory filing, Bank of Baroda said, "we advise that Investment Committee meeting of our Bank is scheduled to be held on July 16, 2022, to finalize the quantum and timing of issuance of Long Term Bonds for Financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing out of the Board approved limit of ₹5000 crore."
On BSE, the bank's shares closed at ₹105.05 apiece up by 5.63%. At the closing price, the bank's market valuation is ₹54,325.16 crore on the exchange.
In the annual report for FY22, Bank of Baroda's chairman Dr. Hasmukh Adhia said the bank has a positive outlook for the Financial Year 2022-23. The Government of India has come up with many initiatives for increasing spending on infrastructure projects and other investments to revive the economy. The banking industry, of course, would be benefited due to an increase in the demand for bank credit and Bank of Baroda would be a key beneficiary of these developments.
Meanwhile, Managing Director and CEO, Sanjiv Chadha in the annual report said that the Bank is in the process of widening the end-to-end digital journeys to pre-approved Two-wheeler loans, Auto Loans, Education Loans, Home Loans for pre-approved projects, and Home Loan Top-Up Loans. For MSME borrowers, the Bank has digitized the renewal process of small-ticket MSME loans bringing in significant benefits in terms of operational efficiency, process standardization, and better monitoring.
As of March 31, 2022, Bank of Baroda's capital position was robust at 15.84%, with CET-1 at 11.59% on a standalone basis on account of retained earnings and equity infusion through a successful QIP which attracted marquee investors and was heavily subscribed. The capital position at a consolidated level touched 16.33% and CET-1 at 12.20%. In FY22, the Bank also raised ₹2,749 crore through AT-1 bonds at rates that reflected the improving profile of the lender.