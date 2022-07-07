In the annual report for FY22, Bank of Baroda's chairman Dr. Hasmukh Adhia said the bank has a positive outlook for the Financial Year 2022-23. The Government of India has come up with many initiatives for increasing spending on infrastructure projects and other investments to revive the economy. The banking industry, of course, would be benefited due to an increase in the demand for bank credit and Bank of Baroda would be a key beneficiary of these developments.