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Bank of Baroda responds to BR Shetty lawsuit in Bombay HC, clarifies it has not received court papers

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Published14 Oct 2026, 09:27 AM IST
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Bank of Baroda said it had taken note of media reports that Dr Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty had filed a suit against the bank in the Bombay High Court on 13 October 2026. In an exchange filing, the bank clarified that it had not been served with the suit and was therefore unable to comment on the contents of the pleadings, which have not been tested in court.

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The bank said it would firmly defend the suit and take all necessary steps to protect its interests if and when it was formally served. The disclosure was made pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

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