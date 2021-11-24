Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bank of Baroda's credit card arm partners OneCard

Bank of Baroda's credit card arm partners OneCard

BFSL issues and manages Bank of Baroda credit cards.
1 min read . 04:10 PM IST Livemint

  • OneCard, an internationally valid credit card especially for young and tech-savvy customers, will be issued by BFSL and managed by OneCard on VISA’s Signature platform

Mumbai: BoB Financial Solutions Ltd (BFSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, on Wednesday said it has partnered with OneCard, to launch co-branded mobile-first credit cards especially for young and tech-savvy customers.

The internationally valid credit card will be issued by BFSL and managed by OneCard on VISA’s Signature platform, it said.

Powered by a mobile app, OneCard offers its users complete control of the credit card - spends, rewards, limits, payments and more thus offering an end-to-end digital experience.

Shailendra Singh, managing director and chief executive, BFSL said, the company is currently on its transformation journey, investing in technology, processes and people to offer best-in-class credit cards to customers under the Bank of Baroda brand.

“We are delighted to have OneCard as a partner in our transformation journey. . The mobile-first OneCard further bolsters our portfolio of offerings, especially for the young, tech-savvy generation and reinforces our commitment towards unique and differentiated offerings for our customers," said Singh.

BFSL was established as BoBcards in 1994 by Bank of Baroda, to manage the cards business. BFSL issues and manages Bank of Baroda credit cards.

Anurag Sinha, co-founder and chief executive, OneCard said, “The pandemic has brought about a drastic shift in consumer sentiments driving a strong inclination towards easy digital payments solutions. With OneCard, we endeavor to empower our customers with a world-class, mobile-first experience, giving the user absolute control over their credit card."

According to Sujai Raina, head (business development, India) at Visa said that as India increasingly transacts using digital credentials, it is imperative to provide wider, more accessible credit options.

