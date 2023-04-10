Bank of Baroda's deposits up by 15%, advances jump 19% to ₹9.7 lakh cr in Q42 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 06:52 PM IST
- Bank of Baroda's advances for the quarter ended March 2023, increased by 19 per cent to ₹9.74 lakh crore
Bank of Baroda on Monday reported its Q4 business update, said that the bank's total deposits grew by 15.1 per cent to ₹12.04 lakh crore as of quarter ended 31 March,2023, as compared to ₹11.4 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
