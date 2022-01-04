Mumbai: State-owned Bank of Baroda on Tuesday said it has signed cricketer Shafali Verma as its brand endorser.

Sanjiv Chadha, managing director and chief executive of Bank of Baroda said, “Bank of Baroda has a history of associating with ace athletes and sportspersons as its brand endorsers and being a crucial part of their journey. The Bank continuously supports the youth of the country through its various banking and non-banking initiatives and this announcement reflects the bank's ethos of adding value to its customer experience by choosing youth-icons like Shafali to inspire them."

Cricketer Shafali Verma said, “I am humbled and proud of being associated with an institution whose legacy is more than a century old. I am extremely grateful to Bank of Baroda for this association and for believing in my potential. I personally connect with the bank’s forward-looking vision and its futuristic approach in all spheres of banking and technology."

The bank said that Verma has created various records, one of which is when she became the youngest woman cricketer to play for India in her debut game against South Africa. Verma brings in a natural connect with today’s youth, especially women and she exuberates sportsman spirit and qualities on and off-field, it said.

