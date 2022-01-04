Bank of Baroda signs cricketer Shafali Verma as brand endorser

Sanjiv Chadha, managing director and chief executive of Bank of Baroda said, “Bank of Baroda has a history of associating with ace athletes and sportspersons as its brand endorsers and being a crucial part of their journey. The Bank continuously supports the youth of the country through its various banking and non-banking initiatives and this announcement reflects the bank's ethos of adding value to its customer experience by choosing youth-icons like Shafali to inspire them."