Bank of Baroda (BoB) has subscribed to 99,000 shares of India Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL), according to an exchange filing.

Earlier, under a new structure approved by the regulator, the National Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd (NARCL) or bad bank will acquire and aggregate the bad loan accounts from banks, while IDRCL will handle the resolution process under an exclusive arrangement.

Public Sector Banks (PSBs) will hold a maximum of 49% stake in IDRCL while the remaining stake will be with private sector lenders.

BoB, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of India (BoI), Bank of Maharashtra, SBI, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank and IDBI Bank are the shareholders of IDRCL.

IDRCL is expected to improve resolution techniques, preserve value, showcase the brownfield assets and attract investors and alternative investment funds.

Further, Bank of Baroda will reduce the stake in IDRCL to 9.9% from 12.30% by 31 March.

On Friday, Bank of Baroda shares were down 0.28% to close at ₹105.40 apiece on NSE.

