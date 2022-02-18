Bank of Baroda subscribes to 99,000 shares of India Debt Resolution Company

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Public Sector Banks will hold a maximum of 49% stake in India Debt Resolution Company while the remaining stake will be with private sector lenders.
Bank of Baroda (BoB) has subscribed to 99,000 shares of India Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL), according to an exchange filing.
Earlier, under a new structure approved by the regulator, the National Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd (NARCL) or bad bank will acquire and aggregate the bad loan accounts from banks, while IDRCL will handle the resolution process under an exclusive arrangement.
