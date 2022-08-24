Yoddha, the co-branded credit card has been curated like none other, offering best-in-class features and benefits along with democratic choice, for the Indian Army personnel.
Bank of Baroda-backed BOB Financial Solutions on Wednesday launched a Yoddha co-branded RuPay credit card for the Indian Army personnel, in partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The new co-branded credit card will be equipped with contactless features and will be offered on the RuPay platform.
In its statement, BoB highlighted that Yoddha, the co-branded credit card has been curated like none other, offering best-in-class features and benefits along with democratic choice, for the Indian Army personnel.
Further, the co-branded credit card will be offered Life Time Free (LTF) to all Indian Army personnel. Yoddha comes with attractive welcome, activation, and spend-based gifts. The card will also offer complimentary domestic airport lounge access and golf games/lessons.
Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, BFSL, said, “We are honored and pleased to partner with the Indian Army. The uniquely designed credit card will offer uninterrupted payment convenience and benefits to the personnel of the Indian Army. This partnership is also a showcase of Bank of Baroda’s commitment towards serving the Indian Armed Forces by offering different banking solutions."
Also, the Yoddha credit card will offer attractive base and accelerated reward points. Features like Personal Accident insurance, 1% Fuel Surcharge Waiver, LTF Add-Ons, EMI offers and periodic merchant offers through tie-ups done by BOB Financial as well as NPCI will also be applicable.
Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI, said, “The army card will empower the Indian Army personnel as well as their near and dear ones with a secure, contactless, easy and fulfilling payment experience, powered by RuPay’s innovation and technology driven platform."
Meanwhile, Major General Ashok Singh, Indian Army, said, “Indian Army is appreciative of the products and solutions offered by Bank of Baroda to the Indian Army personnel. We thank BFSL for incorporating attractive features and benefits that will help personnel of Indian Army to make use of everyday convenience and benefits that the co-branded credit card promises to deliver."
BOB Financial Solutions primary business is in credit cards with its key differentiator being simple, easy-to-understand products that are fairly priced and efficiently serviced. It also offers an array of products catering to all segments of customers.