Bank of Baroda to raise up to ₹15,000 crore through infrastructure, tier-II debt bonds. Details here
The fundraise would comprise of not more than ₹5,000 crore via the issuance of tier-II debt bonds and a maximum of ₹10,000 crore through infrastructure bonds.
Bank of Baroda on November 18 informed the stock exchanges that its capital raising committee has given the nod to raise up to ₹15,000 crore, comprising not more than ₹5,000 crore via the issuance of tier-II debt bonds and a maximum of ₹10,000 crore through infrastructure bonds.