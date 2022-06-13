Bank of Baroda to revamp internal audit processes for local, global ops

Bank of Baroda plans to appoint a consultant to review the coverage, model and process of internal audits and recommend changes for improvement, according to the bank’s request for proposal to appoint a consultant.
Bank of Baroda (BoB) is planning to conduct a review of its internal audit practices for domestic and international operations to strengthen and improve current processes, a bank document showed.
The public sector lender plans to appoint a consultant to review the coverage, model and process of internal audits and recommend changes for improvement, according to the bank’s request for proposal to appoint a consultant.
According to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the internal audit function provides vital assurance to a bank’s board of directors and senior management regarding the quality of internal control systems. BIS is an international financial institution owned by 63 central banks, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
“Bank of Baroda seeks to appoint a competent management consultant for review of (the) internal audit framework of bank. It is expected that the team of the selected firm will have necessary expertise, experience, capabilities and knowledge in the area..." it said.
The consultant has to assist in framing policies for root cause analysis of repeated internal audit observations. The work also involves suggesting appropriate dashboard and data analytics tools to track major deviations triggering pre-emptive audit. That apart, the state-owned lender is also looking to receive inputs on timely detection by audits, and instances pointed out and prevented during the course of internal audit.
The bank said that the consultant will be initially appointed for three months and the tenure of the assignment can be extended to six months. Bank of Baroda is one of India’s largest banks with over 8,100 domestic branches and over 100 branches and offices overseas, including branches of subsidiaries.
“During the implementation of the project as finalized by the bank, a dedicated project team has to work on-site at the bank’s premises in Vadodara and Mumbai. The same team will continue throughout the duration of the project," it said.
The banking regulator has been taking steps to strengthen audit processes of banks and other financial institutions. In recent years, it has found weaknesses in compliance, risk management and internal audit functions of financial institutions which led to increased regulatory focus, deputy governor M.K. Jain had said in March.
RBI found that some regulated entities delayed or even failed to detect and report non-compliance. The regulator found that in many cases, the compliance set-up was not resourced adequately with the required number and quality of staff. The regulator even observed a disconnect between the risk appetite framework approved by lenders’ boards and their actual business strategies and decision- making.