Bank of Baroda's chief digital officer's contract terminated: CEO

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda terminated the contract of Akhil Handa, the former head of digital lending business at the lender, according to managing director and chief executive officer Debadatta Chand said on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The move followed the Reserve Bank of India's restrictions on the bank for wrongfully onboarding news customers to its mobile app BoB World.

"We have taken action on a large set of people on the field. As far as the (erstwhile) CDO is concerned, it is a cessation of service induced by the bank and that is a termination," Chand SAID in a post results earnings call. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since the customer onboarding on BoB World app has been stopped by the Reserve Bank of India, the lender is strengthening internal vigilance and surveillance mechanisms, Chand said.

On 1 November, the public-sector lender said that Handa would cease to be the head of digital lending business and his role would be taken over by K Sheetal Venkatamurthy, head of digital channels and operations at Bank of Baroda.

Chand also said that bank has classified ₹1,173 crore worth of outstanding loans towards Go Air as non performing in the second quarter. He clarified that the account has been fully provided for. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank of Baroda reported a 28.4% year-on-year jump in its September quarter net profit to ₹4252.9 crore, while net interest income grew 6.5% to ₹10,830.7 crore during the period.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.