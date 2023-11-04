Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Bank of Baroda's chief digital officer's contract terminated: CEO

Bank of Baroda's chief digital officer's contract terminated: CEO

Gopika Gopakumar

  • The bank has classified 1,173 crore worth of outstanding loans towards Go Air as non performing in the second quarter

Bank of Baroda reported a 28.4% year-on-year jump in its September quarter net profit to 4252.9 crore. (Photo: Mint)

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda terminated the contract of Akhil Handa, the former head of digital lending business at the lender, according to managing director and chief executive officer Debadatta Chand said on Saturday.

The move followed the Reserve Bank of India's restrictions on the bank for wrongfully onboarding news customers to its mobile app BoB World.

"We have taken action on a large set of people on the field. As far as the (erstwhile) CDO is concerned, it is a cessation of service induced by the bank and that is a termination," Chand SAID in a post results earnings call.

Since the customer onboarding on BoB World app has been stopped by the Reserve Bank of India, the lender is strengthening internal vigilance and surveillance mechanisms, Chand said.

On 1 November, the public-sector lender said that Handa would cease to be the head of digital lending business and his role would be taken over by K Sheetal Venkatamurthy, head of digital channels and operations at Bank of Baroda.

Chand also said that bank has classified 1,173 crore worth of outstanding loans towards Go Air as non performing in the second quarter. He clarified that the account has been fully provided for.

Bank of Baroda reported a 28.4% year-on-year jump in its September quarter net profit to 4252.9 crore, while net interest income grew 6.5% to 10,830.7 crore during the period.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gopika Gopakumar

Gopika Gopakumar has worked for over 15 years as a banking journalist across print and television media. Her expertise lies in breaking big corporate stories and producing news based TV shows. She was part of the 2013 IMF Journalism Fellowship Program where she covered the Annual & Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. She started her career with CNBC-TV18, where she also produced a news feature show called Indianomics and an award winning show on business stories from South India called Up South. She joined Mint in 2016.
Updated: 04 Nov 2023, 07:18 PM IST
