Bank of India approves covid-19 debt recast worth Rs6,100 crore

MUMBAI: State-owned lender Bank of India (BoI) has received covid-19 debt recast requests from 50,000 borrowers with loans amounting Rs6,100 crore, lower than its initial expectations, said the bank's chief executive AK Das.

"When we identified eligible accounts, there were about 3,00,000 eligible accounts involving Rs23,000 crore. Moreover, of the Rs6,100 crore, we have already implemented Rs1,200 crore of restructuring," Das told reporters on Wednesday.

After a six-month moratorium on loan repayments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed banks to restructure loans of stressed borrowers without classifying them as bad loans, thus saving them from excess provisions.

On 8 February, Mint had reported that banks have so far agreed to recast Rs1 trillion in stressed loans, slightly higher than 1% of their aggregate loan portfolios. Analysts had estimated this in the range of 2.5-4.5% of all loans.

The bank on Wednesday reported an over five-fold year-on-year rise in its December quarter net profit to Rs541 crore, on the back of lower provisioning. Total provisions and contingencies declined 50.68% year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs1,980 crore in the December quarter. Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, shrunk 9.19% y-o-y to ₹3,740 crore. Its domestic net interest margin (NIM), a measure of profitability, was at 2.81% as on 31 December 2020.

“We passed on about 60 basis points (bps) as policy rate transmission and in repo linked (it was) about 40 bps. In contrast, we passed on only 38 bps in our weighted deposits. As deposit repricing takes a little longer to show the effect, there was an impact on our NII," said Das.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of its gross advances stood at 13.25% as on 31 December compared with 16.3% in the year-ago period. However, had it not been for the Supreme Court order on asset classification, the bank's gross bad loan ratio would have touched 14.59%.

"Going forward, in a worst-case scenario this gross NPA of 13.25% could at the most go up to 14.25%. We are aiming at a recovery of Rs2,500 crore in this quarter, of which Rs575 crore has been done," said Das.

Unlike some of its peers, the bank does not see rising delinquency in its retail loan portfolio. Das said retail delinquencies are at about 2.3%, which is very low compared to overall delinquency.

"We don’t see much challenge in the retail space. In secured loans, as they call it, there will always be less delinquency compared to other segments and recovery leeway is also much better there. We don’t foresee a very serious challenge in the retail loan segment as far as asset quality is concerned," he said.

The lender had a loan book worth Rs4.14 trillion in the December quarter, 9.6% higher on year. Domestic deposits were at ₹6.11 trillion, up 17.2%.

"In the beginning of the financial year, we had said that going by the pandemic and the uncertainties, we would like to be little conservative as we were aware that there would be a lot of roadblocks in the ecosystem and we had given a (credit growth) guidance of 7.5%," said Das, adding that the bank would now revise its FY21 credit growth estimate to 8-8.5% and 10-12% in FY22.

