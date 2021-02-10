Bank of India approves covid-19 debt recast worth Rs6,100 crore

"In the beginning of the financial year, we had said that going by the pandemic and the uncertainties, we would like to be little conservative as we were aware that there would be a lot of roadblocks in the ecosystem and we had given a (credit growth) guidance of 7.5%," said Das, adding that the bank would now revise its FY21 credit growth estimate to 8-8.5% and 10-12% in FY22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}