OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Bank of India invests nearly 109 cr in NARCL
Listen to this article

Bank of India (BoI) on Monday said it has invested nearly 109 crore in National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL).

"We hereby inform that on March 21, 2022, bank has invested 108.81 crore in National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), under preferential share issue," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's shareholding in NARCL will come to 9 per cent as on March 21, 2022.

Incorporated in July 2021, NARCL is an asset reconstruction company backed by the government.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Shares of BoI closed at 47.50 apiece on BSE, down by 1.14 per cent from previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout