Bank of India invests nearly 109 cr in NARCL

Bank of India invests nearly 109 cr in NARCL

Incorporated in July 2021, NARCL is an asset reconstruction company backed by the government
1 min read . 10:10 PM IST PTI

  • Shareholding of Bank of India in NARCL will come to 9% as on March 21, 2022.

Bank of India (BoI) on Monday said it has invested nearly 109 crore in National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL).

"We hereby inform that on March 21, 2022, bank has invested 108.81 crore in National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), under preferential share issue," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's shareholding in NARCL will come to 9 per cent as on March 21, 2022.

Incorporated in July 2021, NARCL is an asset reconstruction company backed by the government.

Shares of BoI closed at 47.50 apiece on BSE, down by 1.14 per cent from previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

