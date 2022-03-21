Bank of India invests nearly 109 cr in NARCL

Bank of India invests nearly ₹109 cr in NARCL1 min read . 10:10 PM IST
- Shareholding of Bank of India in NARCL will come to 9% as on March 21, 2022.
Bank of India (BoI) on Monday said it has invested nearly ₹109 crore in National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL).
"We hereby inform that on March 21, 2022, bank has invested ₹108.81 crore in National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), under preferential share issue," the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank's shareholding in NARCL will come to 9 per cent as on March 21, 2022.
Incorporated in July 2021, NARCL is an asset reconstruction company backed by the government.
Shares of BoI closed at ₹47.50 apiece on BSE, down by 1.14 per cent from previous close.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
