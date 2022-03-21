Bank of India invests nearly 109 cr in NARCL

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bank of India (BoI) on Monday said it has invested nearly ₹109 crore in National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL).

"We hereby inform that on March 21, 2022, bank has invested ₹108.81 crore in National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), under preferential share issue," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

"We hereby inform that on March 21, 2022, bank has invested ₹108.81 crore in National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), under preferential share issue," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's shareholding in NARCL will come to 9 per cent as on March 21, 2022.

Shares of BoI closed at ₹47.50 apiece on BSE, down by 1.14 per cent from previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.