Home >Companies >News >Bank of India's June quarter profit rises over three-fold to 844 crore
Shares of Bank of India today closed 2.8% higher at 48.45 apiece on the BSE. (Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint)

Bank of India's June quarter profit rises over three-fold to 844 crore

1 min read . 03:46 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Net interest income fell a marginal 0.12% to 3,481.14 crore for the quarter
  • Other income, which includes core fee income, rose 42.9% year-on-year to 1,707.28 crore

MUMBAI: State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Monday reported an over three-fold rise in its June quarter net profit to 843.60 crore, led by higher other income and lower provisions.

MUMBAI: State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Monday reported an over three-fold rise in its June quarter net profit to 843.60 crore, led by higher other income and lower provisions.

The lender had reported a net profit of 242.62 crore in the year-ago period.

The lender had reported a net profit of 242.62 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income, or the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid on deposits, fell a marginal 0.12% to 3,481.14 crore for the quarter.

Other income, which includes core fee income, rose 42.9% year-on-year to 1707.28 crore during the quarter under review.

The lender made provisions worth 1,512.07 crore, down 20.9% on year.

Gross NPAs, as a percentage of gross advances, were at 13.91% compared with 16.50% as of June 2019 and 14.78% as of March 2020.

After provisions, net NPA ratio was at 3.58% against 3.88% during January-March and 5.79% in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Bank of India today closed 2.8% higher at 48.45 apiece on the BSE, while the benchmark index Sensex fell 1.8% to end at 36,939.60.

