Bank of Maharashtra eyes ₹2,000 cr stake sale to meet Sebi's public holding rule

Mumbai: State-run Bank of Maharashtra aims to raise at least ₹2,000 crore by selling shares through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) or an offer for sale this financial year to reduce the government's stake in the lender to 75% and meet the market regulator's minimum public shareholding norm.

"We will work it out, because as per the current prices, to comply with the Sebi norms, even at the current price, around ₹2,000 crore should suffice," managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Nidhu Saxena said on the sidelines of the Ficci-IBA banking conference in Mumbai on Monday.

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra settled 0.8% lower at ₹54.38 apiece on the NSE on Monday.

“There are various options we are evaluating, including OFS. That is definitely one of the priorities and some process from DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) has been initiated,” Saxena said, adding that fundraise will serve both the objectives of bringing down the government stake and maintaining healthy capital adequacy to support business growth.

Any additional capital raise over and above the planned ₹2,000 crore will be deployed for business growth, Saxena added.

As per the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s guidelines, all listed companies need to have at least 25% free float (publicly-held) of shares, thus capping the promoter stake at 75%. The government’s shareholding in the bank currently stands at 79.6%.

In FY25, Bank of Maharashtra had raised ₹3,500 crore via a QIP. Saxena said that at that time, the bank had seen strong interest from investors, including foreign ones, during the roadshows. Buoyed by last year's enthusiasm, the bank may choose to raise over and above the required ₹2,000 crore.

Under a QIP, shares are sold to institutions such as mutual funds and insurance companies to raise funds quickly.

The divestment is part of the government’s initiative to pare its stake in five state-owned banks. The government has time till 1 August 2026 to comply with the Sebi's public shareholding norms.

The finance ministry’s Department of Investment and Public Asset Management has appointed Goldman Sachs as the sole advisor for the $3.3 billion stake sale in the four other public sector banks–Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and UCO Bank, as per reports. The government’s stake in these banks is much higher at near or over 90%.

The stake sale process started in FY25, wherein the government sold minor stakes in the four banks through the first tranche of the QIP. As of 30 June, the government held 93.85% stake in Punjab & Sind Bank, 94.61% in Indian Overseas Bank, 90.95% in UCO Bank, and 89.27% in Central Bank of India.