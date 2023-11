The government has cleared the extension of tenure of managing directors of two public sector lenders – Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) and Central Bank of India .

According to sources, Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved extension of term of office of A S Rajeev, MD and CEO of BoM, for six months till his superannuation.

Besides, sources said, ACC has extended the term of M V Rao, MD and CEO of Central Bank of India, till July 31, 2025.

Rajeev was appointed MD and CEO of BoM in 2018 while Rao took charge as MD and CEO of Central Bank of India in 2021.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.