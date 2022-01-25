Bank of Maharashtra, Lendingkart partner to offer small-ticket MSME loans

Bank of Maharashtra, Lendingkart partner to offer small-ticket MSME loans2 min read . 12:38 PM IST
- Lendingkart's ‘2gthr’ platform enables banks and NBFCs to seamlessly onboard and disburse unsecured business loans upto ₹10 lakh to MSME borrowers
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Fintech company Lendingkart on Tuesday said it has partnered with Bank of Maharashtra to co-lend business loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME). Through this partnership, Lendingkart aims to make economical credit available to MSME borrowers at their doorstep powered by the ‘zero touch’ technology platform Lendingkart ‘2gthr’.
Fintech company Lendingkart on Tuesday said it has partnered with Bank of Maharashtra to co-lend business loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME). Through this partnership, Lendingkart aims to make economical credit available to MSME borrowers at their doorstep powered by the ‘zero touch’ technology platform Lendingkart ‘2gthr’.
Lendingkart explained ‘2gthr’ enables banks and NBFCs to seamlessly onboard and disburse unsecured business loans up to ₹10 lakh to MSME borrowers across the country in a live environment. The platform also enables co-lenders to underwrite business loan applications using cash-flow-based assessment model ‘cred8’ with high-end dashboards depicting end-to-end funnel visibility on loans in various stages.
Lendingkart explained ‘2gthr’ enables banks and NBFCs to seamlessly onboard and disburse unsecured business loans up to ₹10 lakh to MSME borrowers across the country in a live environment. The platform also enables co-lenders to underwrite business loan applications using cash-flow-based assessment model ‘cred8’ with high-end dashboards depicting end-to-end funnel visibility on loans in various stages.
“We aim to enhance financial inclusion to complement Reserve Bank of India's vision and enable MSME borrowers to achieve higher growth in their respective sectors," said Harshvardhan Lunia, CEO and co-founder, Lendingkart. “Bank of Maharashtra will support Lendingkart in addressing the credit gaps existing in the financial services market and together we aim to solve and contribute to the GDP growth of the country. We are well prepared to leverage this partnership to achieve common objectives to serve the MSME segment in India," Lunia added.
Under this arrangement, Bank of Maharashtra will also leverage Lendingkart’s origination platform ‘xlr8’ to distribute MSME loans sourced through multi-channel strategies supporting its vision of financial inclusion.
“The partnership under the co-lending arrangement will result in significant disbursement under priority sector lending and it will make available funds to the ultimate beneficiary at an affordable cost. Bank of Maharashtra is fostering such arrangements and adopting digital channels to facilitate seamless credit delivery. This partnership will pave the path for sustainable growth of bank’s MSME credit portfolio. The customers will also be benefited by cost effective loans in unserved and underserved areas," said A S Rajeev, managing director and CEO, Bank of Maharashtra.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!