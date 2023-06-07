Bank of Maharashtra raises ₹1,000 cr via QIP, LIC gets biggest allocation

Bank of Maharashtra raises ₹1,000 cr via QIP, LIC gets biggest allocation1 min read 07 Jun 2023, 09:27 PM IST
Among institutional bidders who have been allotted more than 5% of the shares within the QIP include LIC, which has been allotted 8.34 crore shares or 23.77% of the total approved shares within the QIP
Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) Wednesday said it has raised ₹1,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The QIP which opened on June 1, closed yesterday.
