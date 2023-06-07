Home/ Companies / News/  Bank of Maharashtra raises 1,000 cr via QIP, LIC gets biggest allocation
Bank of Maharashtra raises ₹1,000 cr via QIP, LIC gets biggest allocation

 1 min read 07 Jun 2023, 09:27 PM IST Livemint

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) Wednesday said it has raised 1,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The QIP which opened on June 1, closed yesterday.

The bank in a statement said, “Board of Directors of the Bank approved the allotment of 350,877,192 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of 28.50 per equity share (including premium of Rs. 18.50 per share), aggregating to 10,000 million (Rupees Ten Thousand Million only) under the SEBI ICDR Regulations."

The issue price has been set at 28.5 per equity share, which is a 4.94% discount to the floor price of 29.94 per share.

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the QIP, the paid – up equity share capital of the bank stands increased to 70,813,736,390, consisting of 7,081,373,639 equity shares of face value of 10 each, the bank said.

Among institutional bidders who have been allotted more than 5% of the shares within the QIP include Life Insurance Corporation of India, which has been allotted 8.34 crore shares or 23.77% of the total approved shares within the QIP.

Others who have been assigned shares in excess of 5% include Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Co. Ltd (4.50 crore shares or 12.84%), Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd.( 3.67 crore shares or 10.46%), Rajasthan Global Securities Pvt. Ltd (2.50 crore shares or 7.13%), and Societe Generale – ODI (2.24 crore or 6.41%).

The QIP was fully subscribed and received a strong response from domestic as well as foreign institutional investors.

Currently, the Centre holds a 90.97% stake in the Bank of Maharashtra. The QIP will help bring down the government holding in the bank.

 

