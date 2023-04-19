Bank of Maharashtra to raise funds worth ₹7,500 cr, board meeting on April 241 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 10:31 PM IST
Bank of Maharashtra is considering to raise capital for FY24 via different methods like QIP, FPO, preferential issue, etc. The company's Board of Directors' meeting will be held on April 24 to discuss the issue
Bank of Maharashtra is aiming to raise capital for FY24, up to ₹7,500 crore through various modes including follow-on-public offer, Qualified Institutional Placement(QIP), preferential issue, etc. The Board of Directors of the bank will discuss the issue in their meeting to be held on April 24, 2023.
