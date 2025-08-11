Bank of Spain’s Political Storm Rages On With Officials Exiting

(Bloomberg) -- A political storm that erupted when José Luis Escrivá became Bank of Spain chief last September is still raging a year later after a series of high-profile exits under his watch.

What began as criticism of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s decision to appoint one of his own ministers to the helm has now morphed into an extended furor focused both on management style and how the governor is positioning the central bank in public debate.

The spate of top resignations has thrown a spotlight on the leadership methods of an individual who, according to several people speaking on condition of anonymity, isn’t easy to work with. Escrivá himself, a career economist who switched to politics before returning to central banking, is defiant and insists that staff must adapt to changing times.

Amid that uncompromising tone, and opposition accusations that Sanchez’s appointee is muzzling technocratic critiques of government policy, persisting tensions are drawing attention to Madrid. Institutional independence is a big theme right now, given US President Donald Trump’s attempts to pressure the Federal Reserve are unnerving investors.

But the Spanish issue could also prompt soul searching at peers of the euro zone’s fourth-biggest economy, as Escrivá’s push to rethink the Bank of Spain’s role raises questions about what functions national central banks should perform now that many historic tasks, such as interest-rate setting, have shifted to Frankfurt.

The 64-year-old Escrivá worked for the Bank of Spain in the 1980s and was later a senior staff official at the European Central Bank focusing on monetary policy. That career as an economist offered plenty of pedigree for the governorship, which lasts for a single term of six years.

But his more recent role as a combative minister and confidant of Sanchez was a red flag to the opposition People’s Party. While ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos hails from the PP himself, and other policymakers including President Christine Lagarde were politicians as well, Escrivá’s own switch to central banking became a bone of contention.

The main opposition party conventionally proposes its own candidate for deputy governor, but this time the PP declined to do so in protest, intending to deny legitimacy to the new chief.

Things could have settled down at this point, but didn’t. Since Escrivá’s arrival, four director generals — at the central bank’s highest managerial level — have quit, citing personal reasons. Among them is former Chief Economist Angel Gavilan, who was in charge of research and regularly accompanied the governor to ECB meetings in Frankfurt.

A fifth director general leading a new department left after three months for the No. 2 position at the securities market regulator, CNMV. Several more junior people have exited too.

Escrivá’s manner is one problem cited by several people with knowledge of the matter who said his tone in meetings can be aggressive. Senior officials sometimes avoid bringing up delicate issues to avoid his wrath or incurring micromanagement, the people added, declining to be identified because such discussions are private.

Whenever someone goes into his office to present a problem, they might come out with two, one of them added.

Meanwhile Escrivá has also courted controversy over his plans for the Bank of Spain itself, whose mandate includes advising the government and analyzing the Spanish economy through a series of reports.

Escrivá reckons the central bank shouldn’t be so focused on wider policy, especially related to budgetary and political issues, leaving such analysis to Spain’s independent fiscal authority, which he previously ran.

Hands-On Approach

The governor has apparently taken a hands-on approach on publications. The Bank of Spain’s most recent annual report was shorter than the prior one by more than 100 pages, and avoided previously mentioned topics such as the fiscal sustainability of a pension reform Escrivá had pushed as a minister.

The last such publication, under Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos, warned that an aging population meant the measure would raise spending without being “thoroughly compensated on the income side.”

Gavilan, the chief economist, announced his resignation to the central bank’s governing board one day before the release of the report. He had been told to revise the text because “it didn’t contain a sufficiently detailed analysis” of the impact of US tariffs, according to a subsequent press release.

The Bank of Spain, when questioned on Escrivá’s leadership style and the staff departures, referred to prior comments of the governor to El Pais. In that interview, he commended the central bank’s “workforce of excellent professionals” while observing “a certain lack of motivation.” He noted “momentum” for “transformation” and “effervescence” among staff in favor of it.

Escrivá has been similarly robust elsewhere. Asked if his old role as a minister raises questions over independence, he told lawmakers in June that “it’s absolutely usual to go from a government to a central bank,” citing examples in Portugal and Austria. Finnish Governor Olli Rehn even took a leave of absence to seek his country’s presidency, he added.

The governor has also acknowledged his bold stance on the Bank of Spain’s reports, whose function is only passingly mentioned in legislation. Practice around the euro area varies from country to country.

“We are not talking heads,” Escrivá said in June, insisting that there’s no “democratic legitimacy” for the central bank to critique pensions or other issues related to income redistribution. That’s for other institutions or even Parliament to do, he added.

Escrivá hit back too at critics on the way he is running his organization.

“If anyone has the experience on leading economists and large research services it’s me,” he said.

Escrivá’s defenders say that he has quite simply ruffled feathers within a conservative institution and after daring to challenge the longstanding hierarchy of economists dominating the Bank of Spain, he is encountering the pushback that stems from that.

Whatever the case, Escrivá must now contend with the report of three experts that he commissioned to review its governance, some of which might make uncomfortable reading.

Published at the end of July, it identified “an excessive concentration of power in the governor’s hands” bestowed by Spanish legislation. Among recommendations, they call for Parliament to have a say in the appointment of the top job, and for a revamp of management structures.

“An exhaustive revision of human resources processes is advisable,” they added. “Important shortcomings are observed.”

--With assistance from Jorge Zuloaga, Rodrigo Orihuela and Jana Randow.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com