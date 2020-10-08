Bank union approaches RBI on Dhanlaxmi governance issues

The private sector lender has seen a spate of exits recently. Sanjeev Krishnan, part-time chairman and independent director resigned in June, with eight months of his term still remaining. The bank had said Krishnan resigned citing personal reasons. He was appointed on the board of the bank in February 2018. Krishnan had told Mint that RBI had appointed him to effect a turnaround in the bank and he has now resigned after the bank made profit of ₹65.78 crore in FY20. Other directors like K.N Murali and G Venkatanarayanan resigned from the board in June as well.