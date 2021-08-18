Banking and finance driving grey-collar jobs: GigIndia

“A massive surge in health and insurance products, digital payments and investment platforms during the pandemic have seen escalating demand for sales and customer engagement executives. But limited in-house resources, fixed cost and business plans to scale rapidly into tier-II, -III and -IV markets have nudged BFSI enterprises to deploy the gig model for grey-collar roles," said Sahil Sharma, co-founder and chief executive officer, GigIndia, adding that in July 2021, about 35% of demand on GigIndia was driven by companies in financial services, apart from 22% jump in inquiries from this sector," the firm said.