NEW DELHI : With nearly half of the companies in the insolvency process ending up in liquidation, the government is nudging insolvency professionals to investigate the past conduct of these businesses that may have made their rescue harder.

Insolvency professionals have rarely used a provision in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) that forces directors or partners of businesses to compensate the losses to creditors arising from their pre-bankruptcy decisions, the ministry of corporate affairs noted in its latest review of the corporate sector.

Insolvency professionals hired by lenders to administer distressed companies through bankruptcy proceedings are empowered to get tribunal orders forcing directors or partners to contribute to the assets of the sick company if they had known bankruptcy was inevitable while making transactions that impaired the interests of lenders.

This provision—section 66 in IBC—has been rarely used, the ministry said in the review posted on its website. If used, it would take away the incentive to promoters to resist the admission of bankruptcy and enable early commencement of resolution process when chances of revival are high, the ministry noted.

The idea is that since directors will be held liable for losses to lenders due to their pre-bankruptcy decisions dating back to one year in the case of normal transactions and up to two years in the case of related parties, shareholders and directors would be keen for early start of the IBC process. The earlier the insolvency process starts, the greater the chances of the assets retaining their value.

The suggestion of maximizing the value of assets available for distressed companies to explore revival plans comes at a time a large number of the companies that went through the IBC process got liquidation orders.

According to official data, only 13% of the 2,653 companies that concluded the IBC process managed to stitch together a revival plan, while about 48% got liquidation orders.

Experts said that the large haircut taken by lenders in some cases prompted the government to reiterate the importance of maximizing the assets available for a resolution plan.

“One key question that arises is the reason for the high haircut, and the resolution professional has to ascertain whether it is due to any misdeed by the promoters. If so, it is to be recovered," said Pavan Kumar Vijay, founder of consulting firm Corporate Professionals Group. Vijay said that the insolvency resolution profession is yet to fully develop in India, and once that happens, the outcomes would also be better.

The ministry said that when a company is financially healthy, a director’s primary duty is to act in the best interests of the company by promoting shareholder value, but from the time a director comes to know or ought to have known that bankruptcy cannot be avoided, he is obliged to serve the primary interest of creditors.

The grave concern regarding the possibility of a substantial erosion of the value of the corporate debtor through avoidance transactions is seemingly real, the ministry noted, adding that the resolution professional’s responsibility includes clawing back value of assets lost due to such vulnerable transactions.

The parliamentary standing committee on finance, which tabled its report in Lok Sabha last week, flagged the large haircut taken by lenders in some of the cases and has urged the government to revisit the code.

