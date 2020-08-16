Bankrupt Daewoo Motors India’s land sale raises recovery hope for banks

Such delays in debt recovery are not uncommon in India where courts and even dedicated tribunals are overflowing with litigations that run for years on end. However, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) estimating a jump in bad loans by at least 400 basis points (bps) in FY21, recovery efforts are expected to lead to another pile up of legal cases. Lenders have recovered ₹12,861 crore through the DRT mechanism in 2018-19, showed data presented to the Parliament on 3 March 2020 by Anurag Thakur, the minister of state for finance.