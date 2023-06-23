Bankrupt Vice Media to be acquired by Fortress Investment group in a $222million deal2 min read 23 Jun 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Bankrupt Vice Media sellers are planning to finalise a $222 million deal with Fortress Investment group to sell the cash-strapped company
Vice Media has finalised its sale to a group of buyers including Fortress Investment Group after a deal of paying out $ 222 million to the bankrupt company, reported Reuters based on a legal filing.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×