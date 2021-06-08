Bankruptcy court allows Anil Agarwal to takeover Videocon: Report

Twin Star, a part of Agarwal’s Vedanta Group, will pay about ₹3,000 crore ($410 million) to Videocon’s lenders, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are not public. The company will put up ₹500 crore within 90 days and the rest as non-convertible debentures over a period of time, they added. Vedanta Group didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}