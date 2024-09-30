IBBI suggesting detailed guidelines

Bikash Jhawar, a senior partner at Saraf and Partners said, “The increase in such cases of RPs being questioned is essentially due to IBBI suggesting more detailed guidelines, which some read wrongly as taking away from RP and CoC any ability to be dynamic in defining a resolution process. May be, if IBBI could clarify that the processes suggested by it under the regulations are not a mandate but more a suggested template, it could serve to reduce quibbles. Also, RPs need to understand they are not owners of the corporate debtor, but an agent and trustee of stakeholders and should act as such".