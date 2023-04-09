Banks, automakers likely to lead earnings growth in Q4

Earnings growth in India's March quarter is expected to be led by banks and automakers, with revenue growth outpacing profit growth from Q4 2017. However, net profit growth for Nifty-50 companies including banking and financial services, is projected to grow at 10.7% in the quarter, suggesting the role played by banks in driving overall earnings growth. Some sectors, including metals and utilities, are expected to have a subdued performance. Rural demand recovery is showing some green shoots, with rural demand higher than urban demand, according to Maruti and Hero Motors.