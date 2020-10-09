Banks colluded in embezzlement of funds: B.R. Shetty

Embattled billionaire B.R. Shetty has accused two Indian banks, Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Federal Bank, of colluding with former executives of the Shetty group of companies to embezzle funds.

Shetty lodged the complaint with the Mangaluru East (Kadri) police station, besides sending copies to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Prime Minister’s Office, among others. Mint has seen a copy of the complaint.

In April, Shetty, the founder of the UAE-based healthcare provider NMC Health, had denied charges of under-reporting debt and diversion of funds against him. In his 55-page complaint filed on 6 October, Shetty has accused 10 individuals and institutions, including former executives Prasanth and Promoth Manghat, of financial fraud.

Shetty alleged that the Manghat brothers had opened multiple accounts in the name of group companies, besides false accounts in Shetty’s name, and used the “unbridled power vested in them" to withdraw corporate funds from the group companies and transfer them to their personal accounts and other group companies, to present a stable financial picture and attempt to hide the “embezzlement and allow them to obtain fresh loans which could be embezzled".

“BoB permitted the Manghat brothers to open and maintain such false accounts and carried out numerous transactions based on forged documents at the behest of the Manghat brothers and their associates," Shetty said. By 2017, the brothers had ‘deceptively’ taken over valuable properties and group companies that he had established since 1973 worth billions of dollars, he claimed.

Email queries to BoB and Federal Bank were unanswered till press time.

“I have lost investments worth billions of dollars in the said group companies, but far more importantly, my life’s work of creating a robust enterprise, which catered to critical needs of men and women, has gone up in flames and my reputation, built over 40 years of hard labour, lies in tatters," Shetty said.

“This complaint is primarily against the Manghat brothers who misused their position and Dr Shetty’s trust by colluding with senior bank officials to launder millions of dollars. Investigating agencies will have to dig into the multiple transactions that are shocking and an outright theft," said Zulfiquar Memon, managing partner, MZM Legal Llp, the defence counsel appearing for Shetty in India.

