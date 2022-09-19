Banks sound out Vedanta to fund Gujarat chip plant

The bankers’ optimism mirrors that of the entire industry. Lenders are returning to focus on corporates, who, for some time now, have been reluctant to take on more debt and invest in fresh projects. The government’s plan to nudge private capex with public investment is off to a slow start. In fact, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently asked Indian businesses what held them back from investing in the economy when foreign investors and domestic retail investors are confident about the economy.