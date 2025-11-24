Banks, FBI Assessing Hack of Real Estate Finance Tech Vendor

(Bloomberg) -- The hack of a technology vendor for real estate financiers left major American banks and mortgage lenders working Sunday to assess whether they were affected by the data breach.

The vendor, SitusAMC Group Holdings, LP, said in a statement Saturday that someone compromised its systems and took client data including “accounting records and legal agreements.”

The company said it learned of the intrusion on Nov. 12 and that it’s still assessing the scope and impact of the breach with outside experts and federal law enforcement. SitusAMC said it sent letters to customers on Saturday saying that the firm is fully operational, that the breach “is now contained” and that it “did not involve encrypting malware.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. were among the banks that received such notices, according to two people familiar with the matter. They spoke on condition that they not be identified discussing the ongoing examination of the breach, which is also being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Representatives of Citi and Chase declined to comment on whether or how their banks were affected. The breach and following notices to the banks was first reported by the New York Times.

“The FBI is aware of a cyber incident involving a third-party provider within the financial services sector,” according to an FBI statement attributed to Director Kash Patel. “While we are working closely with affected organizations and our partners to understand the extent of potential impact, we have identified no operational impact to banking services.”

SitusAMC notified all of its residential mortgage customers that they may be affected but doesn’t yet know the full extent of the breach, another person familiar with the matter said. The company confirmed it was hacked on Nov. 15 and began notifying customers last week, the person said.

SitusAMC Chief Executive Officer Michael Franco said that the breach is contained.

“We remain focused on analyzing any potentially affected data and will provide updates directly to our clients as our investigation progresses,” Franco said in a statement issued through a representative.

