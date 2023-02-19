Going ahead, CARE Edge's note said, "credit growth has generally been trending upward throughout FY23 and is expected to be in the mid-teens in FY23. RBI has increased the repo rate by 250 bps in FY23. The last hike of 25 bps (February 08, 2023) has not been reflected in the above numbers and is expected to reflect first in lending rates followed by the deposit rates. Deposit rates have already increased and are expected to rise further."