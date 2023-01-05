Banks’ Q3 deposits surge2 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 10:29 PM IST
Private sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd reported 20% deposits growth from a year ago, outpacing its loan book growth of 19.5% in Q3.
MUMBAI : Banks reported strong growth in deposits in the December quarter following an increase in interest rates in past three months. According to an early business update for October-December lenders have shored up deposits despite an overall decline in current and savings accounts.