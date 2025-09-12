Banks Union Says It Plans Action to Reintegrate Fired Itau Staff

(Bloomberg) -- A union representing workers at Sao Paulo banks said it will file a collective action aimed at reintegrating Itau Unibanco Holding SA employees who were dismissed on Monday for alleged low productivity while working remotely.

The union’s action will apply to Sao Paulo workers, which account for 99% of the layoffs, its president Neiva Ribeiro said at a press conference Thursday. Her union — Sindicato dos Bancários e Financiários de São Paulo, Osasco e Região — estimated that Itau dismissed about 1,000 workers, though the bank hasn’t publicly confirmed a number.

Itau dismissed the employees following a review of conduct related to remote work and work hour records, it said at the time. It identified patterns “that were incompatible with our principles of trust, which are non-negotiable for the bank,” it said.

A representative for Itau declined to comment and referred to a separate statement it released on Wednesday. In that, Itau said that in the most critical cases, the dismissed workers had work-from-home activity rates of 20% on some days, and still logged extra hours. That compares to a 75% average for the whole bank, it said. The monitoring of digital activity was stated in internal policy documents that workers had signed, according to Itau.

“The bank created a metric and we don’t now what it is,” Ribeiro said Thursday, adding that the bank’s move had exposed the dismissed workers. Itau gave no prior notification to the union about the dismissals, Ribeiro said, and neither the union nor the dismissed workers had access to the monitoring results.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com