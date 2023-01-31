Banks wary of giving new loans to Adani group even as RBI takes stock3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:23 AM IST
Local lenders are wary of providing new loans, at least in the near term, with officials from RBI requesting data on exposure to the conglomerate
Local lenders to the Adani group are wary of providing new loans to the group, at least in the near term, two senior bankers said, with one saying that officials from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week requested data on the bank’s exposure to the conglomerate.
