Nvidia’s Blackwell semiconductors have been found operating inside a Shanghai data centre tied to Megaspeed CEO Alice Huang, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg News. Alice Huang is the one-time paramour of recently reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, though the two are not related.

The discovery comes despite US export restrictions barring China from buying the processors, which until recently ranked among Nvidia’s most powerful chips.

While the US Commerce Department approved the sale of tens of thousands of Blackwell semiconductors to countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia over the past year, sales to China remain prohibited.

Loans, collateral and links to the Shanghai facility Two companies, Yangtze River Delta Project and Shanghai Kezhan, are using the Nvidia chips at the Shanghai data centre. Kang Wei, the president of Yangtze River Delta Project, is the reported husband of Alice Huang.

According to documents submitted to Chinese regulators in November, Yangtze River Delta Project received the hardware as collateral for a $14 million loan from Shanghai Innovation Bank.

Lending documents also show that Shanghai Kezhan obtained a loan from a Shanghai government agency last year to buy what turned out to be the Nvidia chips.

It remains unclear whether Singapore-based Megaspeed directly diverted the semiconductors to the Shanghai site.

However, in 2024, Megaspeed used a rendering of the Yangtze River Delta Project to pitch its largest data centre to investors without disclosing that the facility was located in China.

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US Commerce Department probe and blacklisting of Megaspeed Alice Huang, described in the report as a suspected Chinese intelligence asset and affair partner of Jensen Huang, leads Megaspeed, which is currently under investigation by the US Commerce Department for allegedly evading export controls by selling chips to China.

Commerce officials first launched their probe into Megaspeed in 2024. That investigation led to an attempted interview with Alice Huang in June 2025, the same month Nvidia placed her company on its “no sell” list.

In a filing earlier this week, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security said it was blacklisting Megaspeed on suspicions that it was “acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.”

The agency also pointed to a “significant risk” of Megaspeed “being or becoming involved in the diversion of advanced computing commodities to unauthorised end uses or end users.”

Trump’s remarks on selling Blackwell chips to China The presence of the chips in Shanghai contrasts with recent comments from US President Donald Trump during his trip to China, at APEC in Shenzhen, where he suggested Beijing would not be allowed to purchase Blackwell semiconductors for another “two or three years”.

Speaking in a Fox News interview at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, Trump said newer hardware would arrive before any export restrictions on Blackwell are eased.

“In two years or three years, I would, if I were here, I would say, go ahead. You can now sell Blackwells because they’ll have something else,” Trump said.

“As you know, they’re already working on something else that’s going to be superseding the Blackwell chip,” the president added. “But in two or three years, I’ll say, go do the Blackwells because they’ll be able to do it.”