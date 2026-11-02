BARC shutdown threat puts 1,500 jobs at risk: Why are TV broadcasters planning layoffs and job cuts? What led to this?

The possible shutdown of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India could put around 1,500 jobs at risk across its wider operational ecosystem, even as television broadcasters are separately considering workforce reductions amid mounting financial pressure on their linear television businesses, according to a report by Exchange4Media.

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Exchange4Media citing industry sources said that a potential closure of BARC could affect approximately 1,500 people associated with the ratings body's operations and the wider television audience measurement ecosystem.

Separately, the report stated that several television broadcasters, including some of the country's leading networks, are evaluating workforce rationalisation as the prolonged suspension of television ratings continues to affect the commercial viability of their linear television businesses.

According to the report, broadcaster-led job cuts are expected to become more visible after Diwali, with networks likely to begin implementing cost-cutting measures. The proposed reductions could extend across editorial, programming, sales, marketing, distribution and other functions.

A senior industry executive familiar with discussions with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting told the digital media, marketing, advertising news and intelligence platform that the potential employment impact of a BARC shutdown would be separate from the layoffs being considered by broadcasters.

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"The shutdown of BARC itself could impact over 1,500 people across its wider operational ecosystem. This is separate from the layoffs that broadcasters are now considering within their own organisations," the executive was quoted as saying.

The employment concerns come amid prolonged uncertainty over the resumption of television audience measurement. Television ratings have remained suspended following directives from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), which has been seeking BARC's compliance with the new Television Ratings Policy 2026.

For broadcasters, the absence of audience measurement data has made it increasingly difficult to establish channel performance, negotiate advertising rates and provide advertisers with reliable information about television viewership.

The advertising news and intelligence platform also stated citing another industry source that the ratings blackout was putting additional pressure on the economics of linear television.

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"Without ratings, it becomes difficult for broadcasters to establish the value of their advertising inventory. Advertisers need measurable audience data, and in its absence, commercial negotiations are becoming increasingly challenging. This is directly affecting the economics of linear television," the source was quoted as saying.

BARC's revenue model faces pressure amid TRP blackout The financial uncertainty surrounding BARC has also intensified as the ratings body faces restrictions on subscription collections from news broadcasters during the ongoing ratings blackout.

In June, the MIB directed BARC not to levy subscription charges on news broadcasters for the period during which television ratings remained suspended. The ministry's position was that broadcasters should not be required to pay for audience measurement services when ratings data was unavailable.

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The directive marked a significant intervention in BARC's revenue model, which relies on subscription fees from broadcasters and other stakeholders.

BARC subsequently approached the ministry seeking withdrawal of the billing restriction, arguing that it continued to incur substantial operational expenses despite the suspension of ratings.

These expenses include maintaining its panel of metered households, collecting viewing data, processing information and operating the technology and measurement infrastructure.

Broadcasters discuss BARC's future as November deadline approaches Broadcasters have been considering November as a deadline for the resumption of television ratings. An industry-level shutdown of BARC is also reportedly being discussed as a last resort if the regulatory deadlock continues.

At a board-level deliberation, members of the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) discussed the prolonged suspension of ratings and the need for a clear resolution from the MIB.

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The industry is understood to be considering a formal representation to the government, seeking a defined timeline for the resumption of audience measurement.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had given BARC time until November to implement the necessary changes under the Television Ratings Policy 2026 and obtain clearance to resume measurement.

BARC has informed the ministry that its panel has expanded to 70,876 homes and that it expects to meet the 80,000-home requirement by December. However, the ratings body is yet to receive clearance to resume publication.