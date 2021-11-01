Barclays CEO Jes Staley steps down amid pressure over Epstein ties

Mr. Staley has said his relationship with Mr. Epstein was professional and began in 2000 when he was head of the private bank at JPMorgan Chase & Co., and the financier was a client. He told journalists in February 2020 that his interactions with Mr. Epstein began to “taper off" after he left JPMorgan in 2013 and that the last time he had contact with him was in the “middle to fall" of 2015. He became Barclays CEO in December 2015.