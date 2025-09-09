Barclays CEO Urges UK to Consider Investment Over Fresh Bank Tax

Barclays Plc’s Chief Executive Officer CS Venkatakrishnan said a windfall tax on banks in the UK could hinder the government’s push to boost growth in the economy and urged the government to consider other measures.

Advertisement

With UK lenders employing about 10% of the population in the country, an additional tax would hurt a key sector in the economy, Venkatakrishnan told investors at a conference the London-based bank hosted in New York. He also argued UK lenders already pay a higher rate than their peers in the US and across Europe.

“The route to growth is through investment, through appropriate forms of spending and taxation, but not through a bank tax,” Venkatakrishnan said. “Additional bank taxes would be damaging to the economy as a whole.”

Venkatakrishnan’s comments come after shares of UK lenders slumped last month as Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves faced renewed calls to raise billions of pounds of much-needed revenue by imposing a windfall tax on banks.

Advertisement

In a report on Aug. 29, the Institute for Public Policy Research said an annual levy would raise £32.3 billion across the current five-year parliamentary term and give Reeves £3.6 billion of extra headroom against her main fiscal rule that taxes must cover day-to-day spending in 2029-30.

Reeves has previously said she had no plans to change the way interest is paid on the Bank of England’s reserves. But she’s now facing a more difficult autumn budget, with Bloomberg Economics estimating the chancellor will need to find £30 billion to rebuild the slender £9.9 billion buffer against her fiscal rule that she had in March.

In the wide-ranging conversation, Venkatakrishnan said Barclays has seen a sustained pick up in investment banking activity recently with clients feeling a relative sense of stability about the future of tariff policy and the macroeconomic situation around the world. He expects that to carry through the remainder of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Last year, Barclays kicked off a three-year plan to improve the profitability of its investment bank, a unit that includes trading, advisory and capital markets origination. At the time, the company also vowed to return at least £10 billion to shareholders over that period and increase its return on tangible equity to above 12% — a plan that executives said they’re on track to complete.

Venkatakrishnan said the company will provide investors with new targets before the current ones expire.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.