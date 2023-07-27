Barclays, Deutsche Bank, StanChart in talks with Adani to lend upto $750 mn for Ambuja Cements debt1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 05:39 PM IST
Banks are in discussions with Adani Group to lend between $600 million and $750 million collectively to refinance the debt taken to fund its purchase of Ambuja Cements, said a report
Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank AG and Standard Chartered Plc are in discussions with Adani Group to lend between $600 million and $750 million collectively to refinance the debt taken to fund its purchase of Ambuja Cements Ltd., said a report by Bloomberg on Thursday.
Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 05:39 PM IST
