Barclays hires StanChart’s Kunal Ahuja for Southeast Asia M&A.

The volume of M&A targeting companies in Southeast Asia has soared to about $62 billion this year, representing a 65% increase from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Some of the biggest deals include the merger between ride-hailing and payments giant Gojek and e-commerce pioneer PT Tokopedia, and the agreement between Axiata Group Bhd. and Norway’s Telenor ASA to combine their Malaysian mobile operations.