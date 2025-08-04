Barclays Leads 13 High-Grade Issuers in Rush to Beat August Lull

(Bloomberg) -- Companies are capitalizing on a broader market rebound and falling borrowing costs to sell bonds before a late-summer slowdown in the US investment-grade market.

Barclays Plc and KKR & Co. are among 13 companies tapping the high-grade market on Monday, the busiest day by number of issuers since May 12, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

A key gauge of perceived credit risk in the high-grade market improved on Monday after surging Friday by the most since May following a weak jobs report and new tariffs. Funding costs, meanwhile, are attractive. The average US high-grade yield-to-worst, a measure of borrowing costs, fell to 4.94% at Friday’s close, the lowest since Oct. 18.

“Especially given the rates move from last Friday, issuers are very much incentivized to announce deals today to take advantage of lower rates,” said Lenny Zhang, a portfolio manager at Voya Investment. “The market is fully open.”

It make sense for companies to issue now as the current supportive backdrop could reverse very quickly considering concerns around the Federal Reserve, trade policies and the health of the economy are all still in play, according to Scott Kimball, chief investment officer at Loop Capital Asset Management.

“If you’re an issuer, especially in investment grade, why play chicken with time and volatility?” said Kimball.

Syndicate desks are expecting between $25 billion to $30 billion of high-grade issuance this week and $95 billion for all of August, with most of the issuance expected in the first two weeks of the month before the typical mid-August lull sets in. The last two weeks of the month are historically a “dead period” for issuance, added Kimball.

